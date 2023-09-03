Teachers honoured at SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2023 in Coimbatore

Teachers who made significant contributions in their field were honoured with awards at the valediction of the SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2023, held from September 1 to 3.
Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap honoured the teachers with the ‘Inspirational Guru’ award on Sunday at the SSVM World School.
Organised by the SSVM Group of Institutions, the conclave featured a line-up of speakers who shared their insights with the next generation.
Mr. Prathap said, “Teachers are the unsung heroes, moulding the leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals of tomorrow. Their unwavering commitment is a beacon of hope for India’s youth, and together, we are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous India.”
Founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM, Manimekalai Mohan, said, “The students presented a wealth of innovative ideas, and I firmly believe they will thrive in their chosen pursuits. The future is brimming with vast potential and optimism.”
COMMents
SHARE