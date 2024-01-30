Teachers, government employees stage protest in Coimbatore, demand restoration of old pension scheme

January 30, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 1,000 members of the Joint Action Council of Teachers’ Organizations and Government Employees (JACTO-GEO) staged a one-day protest at the Coimbatore District Collectorate on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, to draw attention to a host of issues, primarily their demand for the abolishment of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Among the participating groups were the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Alliance, Tamil Nadu Medical Administrative Staff Association, Government Employees Association, Tamil Nadu Rural Development Panchayat Union Employees Association and several others representing different government departments.

Protesters voiced discontenment at the 10% deduction from their monthly salaries as contribution towards the pension fund under CPS. “This is a huge burden for many employees due to which several States in India have reverted to OPS. Tamil Nadu should do the same,” said Thangabasu, secretary,Tamil Nadu Primary Teacher Federation (TNPTF). Further, under CPS, the sum acquired after retirement is taxable while OPS is tax-free, the members said.

The protestors also presented a set of demands including fixing salary discrepancies for various roles, regularisation of the layoff period for road workers and ensuring periodic payments for those on lump sums and special periodical wages.

Additionally, protestors called for the elimination of outsourcing appointment systems in local bodies and various other government departments. They advocated for the permanent status of staff, teachers, and part-time workers in integrated schooling and emphasised the need to fill in vacancies promptly.

The demand for the payment of 21 months’ arrears from the 7th Pay Commission and regularisation of the tenure for teachers and civil servants appointed on lump sums from 2002 to 2004 were other points raised during the protest.

Addressing the gathering, representatives from Jacto-Geo said: “The past two decades have been challenging for teachers, civil servants, and government employees. The DMK government promised to do away with CPS and fill all vacancies in government schools but that has not been done.”

Protest in Erode

A similar protest by JACTO-GEO was staged in Erode, with a road roko in front of the taluk office. Apart from demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme, the protestors listed 10 other demands.

Led by district coordinator R. Vijayamanoharan, government employees and teachers said the DMK government in its election manifesto, had promised to restore the old pension scheme in place of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as it would benefit them. But three years after coming to power, the government is yet to fulfill its promise, they said.

They also wanted vacancies to be filled up; resumption of the encashment of surrender leave that was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic and the removal of pay anomalies. They also said that anganwadi workers, noon-meal organisers, village assistants and nurses were on special timescale pay, and wanted them to be brought under the regular timescale pay.

The protesters raised slogans, affecting the movement of vehicles. They were later removed by the police.