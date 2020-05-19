Coimbatore

Teachers distribute essentials to families of 70 students

Three teachers of C.S.I Primary School, a government-aided institution, at Surampatti Valasu distributed rice bags and other essential commodities to the families of 70 of their students here recently.

School correspondent Joseph in the presence of Headmistress Santha Kumarai and teachers Emiley Manohari and Pappa distributed the assistance to the students’ families. The teachers said that most of the students were from poor families and their parents were daily earners. Since they lost their livelihood for two months due to lockdown, the little help would serve their needs in the coming days or at least for over 20 days.

Thanking the teachers, the parents said that their daily wage was less than ₹ 200 and they were not earning for the past two months.

