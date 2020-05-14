Teachers distribute essentials to 70 students’ families

Three teachers of C.S.I Primary School, a government-aided institution, at Surampatti Valasu distributed rice bags and other essential commodities to 70 of their students’ families here on Thursday.
School Correspondent Joseph in the presence of headmistress Santha Kumarai and teachers Emiley Manohari and Pappa distributed the assistance to the students’ families. Teachers said that most of the students are from poor families whose parents are daily earners. Since they lost their livelihood for two months due to lockdown, the little help would serve their needs in the coming days or at least for over 20 days. Teachers said that the health of family members is important during crisis and hence, they had contributed for the welfare of the students and their parents.
Thanking the teachers, parents said that their daily wage is less than ₹200 and they are not earning for the past two months due to the lockdown. They said that they are left with no money to purchase essentials and the assistance would help them to solve food needs until they resume work.
