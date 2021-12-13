Teachers demand safe work conditions

Teachers staging a sit-in protest in front of the CEO office in Namakkal on Monday.

NAMAKKAL

13 December 2021 23:27 IST

Teachers in the district staged a protest in front of the office of the Chief Education Officer here on Monday demand safe working conditions for them in the State.

The teachers staged a sit-in protest condemning the recent arrest of Mathivannan, a teacher at the Namakkal Government Girls Higher Secondary School, based on a complaint of sexual harassment from a Class X student.

They said action must against teachers on sexual harassment complaints only after inquiry by departmental authorities. The protesters demanded that a separate law must be enacted to protect the jobs of teachers in the State.

