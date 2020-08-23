Teacher to bear education expenses of former student’s son

A senior teacher from Government Higher Secondary School, Velliangadu, has said that he will bear the higher education expenses of the son of a former student.

R. Arulsiva, a Tamil teacher who has been teaching in the government school for nearly three decades, said on that his former student K. Nagarajan came to the school to admit his son N. Arulsiva to Class VI admission. Having been touched by the gesture of his former student naming his son after him, Mr. Arulsiva said he volunteered to bear the expenses of his school and higher education of the 11-year-old boy.

“I will take [the boy] one step ahead of what I am,” the teacher told The Hindu. He was also taken by surprise as he had not seen Mr. Nagarajan for over 20 years since he passed out from the school.

“I always liked the way he taught us. He was always considerate,” said Mr. Nagarajan when he asked why he named his son after his former teacher. He finished Class X in 1998 and recalled that the school registered a pass percentage of 96.8% in the Class X examinations the year he passed out. The boy studied till Class V in a government primary school at Adimadayanur near Velliangadu. A daily wage worker, Mr. Nagarajan said that his son will now study in his alma mater.