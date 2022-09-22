Teacher suspended for making two boys clean toilet in government school at Mathur in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
September 22, 2022 20:48 IST

A teacher of government higher secondary school in Mallapadi was suspended after a video of two boys cleaning the toilet of the school on Thursday went viral in local Whatsapp groups here in Mathur.

In its wake, a team led by the District Education Officer arrived at the school and held an inquiry.

According to sources, the DEO’s inquiry revealed that the boys were asked to clean the toilet by the Tamil teacher Anumuthuraj, and the same was videographed by another boy at the behest of Anumuthuraj purportedly to tarnish the name of the school headmistress. The two boys had named Anumuthuraj as having told them to clean the toilets.

Following this, Anumuthuraj was suspended on the order of the Chief Education Officer K.P.Maheshwari.

