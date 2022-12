December 23, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Salem

A government school teacher, who did not come to the school but signed in the attendance register was placed under suspension on Thursday.

Instead of Muraleenthiran, the science teacher of government high school at Kondappanaickenpatti in Salem, a woman was found taking class during inspection by chief educational officer R. Murugan. The inspection was carried out following complaints by the parents and the students.