Teacher placed under suspension in Namakkal

April 14, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A teacher, who was arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case, was placed under suspension in Namakkal district on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the residents of Keerambur picketed a government high school, stating that a teacher, Panneerselvam, sexually harassed the students.

The headmaster locked the teacher inside a room and alerted the Paramathi Velur police. The police pacified the villagers. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, arrested the teacher, and remanded him in prison.

On Thursday, Namakkal district Chief Educational Officer Maheswari placed the teacher under suspension.

