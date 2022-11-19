Teacher placed under suspension for misbehaving with students

The Salem district Chief Educational Officer (CEO) on Friday placed under suspension a teacher attached to a government school in Attur locality for misbehaving with students.
Marimuthu (33) of Manthaveli near Attur was working in a government school in the Attur locality as an English teacher. Allegations were raised against him that he was misbehaving with girl students and using obscene words, and a complaint was sent to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell and Salem Collector S. Karmegam.
Trending
- PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
- All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
The Collector instructed CEO Murugan to conduct an inquiry regarding the allegations, and on Thursday, the CEO along with officials from the Revenue Department went to the school and inquired the students and also the teacher. Based on the inquiry, the CEO issued the suspension order to the teacher.
ADVERTISEMENT