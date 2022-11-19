  1. EPaper
Teacher placed under suspension for misbehaving with students

November 19, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem district Chief Educational Officer (CEO) on Friday placed under suspension a teacher attached to a government school in Attur locality for misbehaving with students.

Marimuthu (33) of Manthaveli near Attur was working in a government school in the Attur locality as an English teacher. Allegations were raised against him that he was misbehaving with girl students and using obscene words, and a complaint was sent to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell and Salem Collector S. Karmegam.

The Collector instructed CEO Murugan to conduct an inquiry regarding the allegations, and on Thursday, the CEO along with officials from the Revenue Department went to the school and inquired the students and also the teacher. Based on the inquiry, the CEO issued the suspension order to the teacher.

