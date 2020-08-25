Teacher enrols son in government school

A government school teacher, whose son was previously studying in a private school, has enrolled him in a government school in Sulur near Coimbatore.
V. Jasmine Victoria, a Tamil teacher at the Government High School in Semmandampalayam, said that she enrolled her son B. Jerick Samuel in Class VI at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Aathupalayam on Monday for the academic year 2020-21. The boy was previously studying in a private matriculation school at Somanur, she said.
“Ever since I started working as a government school teacher, I wanted my son to study in a government school,” Ms. Victoria told The Hindu on Tuesday. As there was some hesitation among my family members, Jerick was put in a private school till Class V, she said. This year, they were convinced about the decision to enrol him in a government school for Class VI, Ms. Victoria said.
Her son was also keen to study in a government school. “I used to take him to my workplace (school) now and then,” she said, adding that the boy enjoyed the school’s environment.
Expressing happiness over the admission, Headmistress of Aathupalayam Panchayat Union Middle School C. Tamilselvi said that Ms. Victoria contacted the school a week before she enrolled her son. “We have both English and Tamil medium from LKG to Class VIII,” the headmistress said, noting that the school has also engaged a private van to pick-up and drop students living within five km radius from the school. Established in 2002, the Panchayat Union Primary School has 220 students and nine teachers, she said.
