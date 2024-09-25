Teacher Eligibility Test qualified candidates stage protest in Erode

Members of 2013 Tamil Nadu TET Qualifiers Welfare Association staged a demonstration here on Wednesday demanding the State government cancel its order that mandates a written competitive exam by candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

The protesters said they had passed TET in 2013 and were demanding jobs for the past 11 years and had staged over 70 protests. But, the G.O. mandated taking up a written examination for the job. “The DMK had in its election manifesto assured us of jobs after coming to power. But, nothing has happened so far,” a protesting candidate said. The candidate said that over 2,000 petitions were submitted to the DMK government in the last three years demanding jobs. “But, even after 1,000 days, no action was taken,” the candidate added.

The protesters said they were ready to work on a consolidated scale basis in schools. But, they blamed the government for not listening to their demands. The Madras High Court had directed the government to provide jobs to 410 individuals who filed cases. They raised slogans demanding jobs for all the 40,000 TET qualified candidates.

