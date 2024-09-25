GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher Eligibility Test qualified candidates stage protest in Erode

They demand State government cancel its order that mandates a written competitive exam by candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test for a job

Published - September 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates who have cleared Teacher Eligibility Test staging a demonstration urging the government to provide jobs in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Candidates who have cleared Teacher Eligibility Test staging a demonstration urging the government to provide jobs in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Members of 2013 Tamil Nadu TET Qualifiers Welfare Association staged a demonstration here on Wednesday demanding the State government cancel its order that mandates a written competitive exam by candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

The protesters said they had passed TET in 2013 and were demanding jobs for the past 11 years and had staged over 70 protests. But, the G.O. mandated taking up a written examination for the job. “The DMK had in its election manifesto assured us of jobs after coming to power. But, nothing has happened so far,” a protesting candidate said. The candidate said that over 2,000 petitions were submitted to the DMK government in the last three years demanding jobs. “But, even after 1,000 days, no action was taken,” the candidate added.

The protesters said they were ready to work on a consolidated scale basis in schools. But, they blamed the government for not listening to their demands. The Madras High Court had directed the government to provide jobs to 410 individuals who filed cases. They raised slogans demanding jobs for all the 40,000 TET qualified candidates.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.