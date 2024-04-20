Teacher dies in accident in Salem

April 20, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

A 53-year-old government school teacher died in a road accident on Saturday. T. Selvaraj (53) of Ayothiyapattinam, a teacher at a government school in Chinnagoundapuram, was returning home in the wee hours of Saturday after election duty when, at Kilakkukadu near Vazhapadi, an unidentified vehicle hit his bike and fled. Selvaraj sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Vazhapadi police have sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.