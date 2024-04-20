ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher dies in accident in Salem

April 20, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old government school teacher died in a road accident on Saturday. T. Selvaraj (53) of Ayothiyapattinam, a teacher at a government school in Chinnagoundapuram, was returning home in the wee hours of Saturday after election duty when, at Kilakkukadu near Vazhapadi, an unidentified vehicle hit his bike and fled. Selvaraj sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Vazhapadi police have sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

