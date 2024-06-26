ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher dies after run over by truck in Coimbatore

Published - June 26, 2024 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A teacher of a private school in Coimbatore died after she was run over by a truck at Ukkadam in the city on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Anitha, 45, a resident of Rathinapuri. The police said that Anitha was working as a teacher in a private school at Kuniamuthur. She used to commute between the school and her residence on a two-wheeler.

The accident took place near the fuel station of Lorry Owners Association at Ukkadam at 7.48 a.m. Visuals of a road-facing camera showed the lorry grazing past the scooter through the right side. The woman lost balance of the two-wheeler and fell under the rear wheels of the truck. The woman died on the spot as the wheels ran over her.

Officials from the Traffic Investigation Wing, Coimbatore west, rushed to the spot after being alerted by the public. They shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TIW registered a case against the driver of the truck, namely Kalaiselvan, 45, of Podanur, and arrested him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US