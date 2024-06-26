Teacher dies after run over by truck in Coimbatore

A teacher of a private school in Coimbatore died after she was run over by a truck at Ukkadam in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anitha, 45, a resident of Rathinapuri. The police said that Anitha was working as a teacher in a private school at Kuniamuthur. She used to commute between the school and her residence on a two-wheeler.

The accident took place near the fuel station of Lorry Owners Association at Ukkadam at 7.48 a.m. Visuals of a road-facing camera showed the lorry grazing past the scooter through the right side. The woman lost balance of the two-wheeler and fell under the rear wheels of the truck. The woman died on the spot as the wheels ran over her.

Officials from the Traffic Investigation Wing, Coimbatore west, rushed to the spot after being alerted by the public. They shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The TIW registered a case against the driver of the truck, namely Kalaiselvan, 45, of Podanur, and arrested him.