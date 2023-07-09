ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher association moves HC questioning UGC regulation equating online and conventional courses

July 09, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The Association of Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu (ASFASM) has filed a petition in the High Court of Madras challenging the UGC regulation stating that online education is equivalent to regular education at UG and PG levels.

In a press release, Association president Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan said that in the regular conventional degree courses, the students undergo stringent norms and standards to ensure quality in education. Since the online programmes and (Open and Distance Learning) programmes do not fulfil any norms and standards related to conventional mode of education, the quality of education is diluted.

Hence, the degrees obtained through online / ODL mode cannot be declared as equivalent to the regular degrees through conventional mode, he said in the affidavit.

