Teacher arrests in Coimbatore point to ineffectiveness of advisory committees

July 30, 2022 19:14 IST

Even after student safeguarding advisory committees (SAC), complaint boxes and school management committees were set up in educational institutions, three school teachers were held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the last two days.

On Saturday, two teachers of a government higher secondary school near Thondamuthur were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl student and the previous day, a male physical education teacher of a Government High School in Sugunapuram was held for misbehaving with girl students.

These recent incidents have brought to light the inefficiency of the government and local body initiatives.

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam coordinator V. Eswaran recently wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that these panels are not run effectively. “Committee meetings must be held annually in every educational institution compulsorily,” he said.

As per the POCSO Act, every school must constitute a SAC with the principal or vice-principal, a male teacher, a female teacher, a girl student, a boy student and a non-teaching staff as its members. This was upgraded by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department last month with two female PTA representatives and an optional external member.

District Co-ordinator at the School Education Department P. Priscilla told The Hindu, “Tamil Nadu introduced last December ‘Maanavar Manasu’ under which suggestion boxes were set up at 1,203 Coimbatore schools. Complaints (put in the box) are regularly reviewed by the monthly SMC [School Management Committee]. If any child requires mental assistance, a psychiatrist will be sent to respective school during monthly [Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram] medical check-ups.”

R. Visalakshi, president of TN Private School Association, said that councils have been constituted in around 500 private schools for disciplinary issues. “If there are any complaints against the faculty, the principal notifies it to the management, who will determine the steps to be taken further,” she said.

S. Arumainathan, president of Tamil Nadu Students, Parents Welfare Association, added, “SMC meetings address these topics. But, only a few parents in the city and almost none in rural areas pay attention. Raising awareness among the students’ families requires a lot more effort, especially in villages where parents have time only for their jobs. They are hardwired to focus on sustaining their livelihood.”

He claimed most private institutions do not have a complaint box and even if they do, students or parents will not go against the school fearing management action against the the child.

K. Gotha Hari Priya, managing trustee of Coimbatore Parenting Network, an NGO, said, “there are practical challenges while raising awareness and educating every parent. If the school lends more support, then a better environment can be created for the kids.”

Sandhiyan Thilagavathy, founder of AWARE India, said, “the suggestion boxes are kept in open places. So, there is no confidence of ‘anonymity’. A comprehensive approach is required — from attitude to culture — from government, private agencies and parents also.”

Ravi Meenakshisundaram, an advocate of Madras High Court, said, “Parent-Teacher Association meetings lately do not talk about the complaints openly and strongly. Only if the PTA is strong on this topic, can the children voice their problems.”