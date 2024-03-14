Teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Salem

March 14, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Salem

A 42-year-old teacher was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested on Thursday.

P. Palaniappan (42), a resident of Pachaliyur, was working as a teacher at the government middle school at Arisipalayam, near Konganapuram. He had allegedly misbehaved with girl students of classes IV and V and they told about it to their parents.

On Wednesday, the parents and relatives of the children gathered at the school, quarrelled with him, and later handed him over to the Sankagiri All Women Police Station. The police after inquiry registered a case under the POCSO Act against the teacher and remanded him in prison.