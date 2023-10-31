Teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Salem

October 31, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Salem

A 50-year-old government school teacher was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Monday night.

K. Rajamanickam of Ponnambalampatti near Manappari in Tiruchi district was working as a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at Nadupatti in Salem district. Students of the school alleged that Rajamanickam was sexually harassing the girl students coming to his tuition centre. Following this, their parents lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police, and the police registered a case under the POCSO Act against the teacher. He was remanded him in prison.