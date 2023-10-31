HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Salem

October 31, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old government school teacher was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Monday night.

K. Rajamanickam of Ponnambalampatti near Manappari in Tiruchi district was working as a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at Nadupatti in Salem district. Students of the school alleged that Rajamanickam was sexually harassing the girl students coming to his tuition centre. Following this, their parents lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police, and the police registered a case under the POCSO Act against the teacher. He was remanded him in prison.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.