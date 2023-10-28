ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Namakkal

October 28, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old drawing teacher was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with students.

The teacher K. Ramamoorthy of Karaikurichipudur Government Higher Secondary School was locked in a room by other teachers following protest from local villagers and parents demanding his arrest on Saturday. The staff alerted the Puduchatram police and the Education Department.

The police rushed to the school and took the teacher to the police station and inquired. Later, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Ramamoorthy.

