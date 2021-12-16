Teacher arrested for sexually harassing students

Udhagamandalam

16 December 2021 23:56 IST

A 46-year-old government high school teacher was arrested after he was accused of sexually harassing students at the school.

Police identified the accused as Muralidharan, a teacher of the Government Higher Secondary School in Kil Kotagiri, Sholurmattam. According to investigators, the accused is alleged to have made suggestive statements to 11female students in the school. The girls are said to have reported the incidents to the school principal, who notified the Sholurmattam police.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was remanded to judicial custody. Police are continuing investigations to ascertain whether Muralidharan was reported for prior offences by students at the school.

