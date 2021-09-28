Teacher, 11 students test positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

28 September 2021 00:59 IST

Eleven school students and a government school teacher tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Monday.

According to officials in the Department of School Education, four students (two Class XII girls and one boy each from Class X and XI) from a private higher secondary school in Mulanur tested positive on Monday. The school was closed for disinfection. In Udumalpet, two private schools saw one COVID-19 case each and one Class XI boy from a private school in Madathukulam also tested positive.

In government schools, two Class XII girls from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kunnathur and one student each from the Government Higher Secondary Schools in Cheyur and Veerapandi tested positive, according to the officials.

Apart from the students, a 56-year-old teacher from the Government Higher Secondary School at Ganapathipalayam near Palladam tested positive.

Swab samples of all contacts including students and faculty were lifted, the officials said.