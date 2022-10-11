Teach Hindi, English along with mother tongue to next generation, says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu (left) speaking at review meeting with officials in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu on Tuesday said that “we should come forward to teach Hindi and English along with the mother tongue to the next generation.”

Mr. Tudu, who visited Yercaud and received petitions from people, claimed “when we learn Hindi along with our mother tongue, we are able to get more information”.

He said the BJP was in power at the Centre only for 14 years while the other parties were in power for 61 years. But the BJP provided various schemes, especially for the welfare of the tribal people. A separate Ministry was created for them.

Alleging that some State governments were not cooperating in implementing the Centre’s projects, Mr. Tudu said that to achieve the goal of housing for all, the target year was changed from 2022 to 2024. Instructions were given to all District Collectors to send the data about the beneficiaries every month. “This is a Union government project, but some State governments are pasting their stickers on the scheme. Similarly, under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, we aimed at providing tap water to all houses before December 2023, but due to non-cooperation from some State governments, the target year changed to March 2024,” he said.

“For the benefit of the tribal people, the Centre plans to build 700 schools across the country, with Tamil Nadu being allocated schools in eight locations. These schools will be constructed where the tribal population is more than 20,000 or more than 50% of the population,” the Minister said.

Later, he participated in a review meeting at the Salem Collectorate and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries. He also participated in a meeting with BJP cadre near Maravaneri.