TEA welcomes credit scheme

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association has welcomed the announcement by the Central government on extension of the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme for five years.

Association president Raja M. Shanmugham said in a press release that extension of the scheme with repayment of interest only for the first two years and principal with interest in 36 months will benefit the MSMEs.

Mr. Shanmugham appealed to the government to consider all MSMEs for restructuring of MSME loans, extend the interest equalisation scheme for three years, and announce the rates for the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products immediately.