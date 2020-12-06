TEA to train workers for garment export units

Coimbatore

06 December 2020 21:45 IST

Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) will train 16,508 persons under the Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector for employment in the garment export units.

According to Raja M. Shanmugham, president of the Association, the plan is to start the 45-day training for new workers in January at 75 units that are recognised for this project.

The workers will be absorbed in the units after the training. They will get a stipend during the training period under the scheme. The training will be for five activities, such as sewing and quality check.

With good orders, the industry is in need for more workers. The Association has sought time till March 2022 to complete training for all the 16,508 workers as it is difficult to get new workers now because of the spread of COVID-19. It has also submitted a proposal to the Central and State governments seeking a project to upskill the existing workers in the entire workers for a year. “If we get approval for this, it will be a pilot project in Tiruppur,” he said.

Mr. Shanmugham said the major advantages of training is that it will help enhance the productivity, reduction of waste, and boost the confidence of the workers.