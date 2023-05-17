Tea Show to create awareness among tourists on teas

May 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

COIMBATOREThe Nilgiris district administration, Tourism and Horticulture Departments and the Tea Board will jointly organise Tea Show on May 20 and 21 at Sims Park, Coonoor, as part of the summer festival.

M. Muthukumar, Executive Director of the Tea Board, told presspersons on Wednesday that the show aims to create awareness among the visitors on the teas made in the Nilgiris.

There will be 30 stalls displaying branded teas made in the Nilgiris, speciality teas such as handmade teas, a live demonstration of teas made manually by hand, miniature versions of the machinery used to cultivate and make teas, different grades of tea, and differences between good and adulterated teas.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will also be a tea making competition for the visitors and the teas will be tasted by a jury. The participants will learn the right way to brew teas.

Further, displays will explain how tea came to the Nilgiris and how the tea industry took off in the hill district.