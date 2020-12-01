Tea shops, eateries warned of action

COIMBATORE

01 December 2020 23:55 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation would not hesitate to shut down tea shops, eateries and restaurants if employees were found without mask and violating COVID-19 safety guidelines, said a release.

Though the COVID-19 case count had reduced, it was not the time for people to let down their guard. Employees or workers of tea shops, eateries and restaurants, where people gathered in large numbers, should compulsorily wear mask, wash their hands frequently and maintain physical distance.

If the Corporation found violation at such establishments, it would not only levy fine, but also shut down those for a few weeks, the release added.