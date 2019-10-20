Tea sector urged to leverage technology to tap opportunities

The potential is huge for the tea industry, especially in the domestic market, and technology can be leveraged to tap the opportunities, Vikram Kapur, Chairman and Managing Director of Tamilnadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), said here on Saturday.

The tea industry should look at the potential, especially in the domestic market.

Quality upgradation programme, which was launched years ago, is still relevant for the industry. “We are seeing huge changes happening around us. It is driven by technology, which is disrupting the existing business models,” Mr. Kapur said at the annual meeting of the Planters Association of Tamil Nadu. With the disruptions due to technology, sectors have threats and opportunities.

He urged the plantation sector to leverage technology to get better value. There is huge opportunity through the new marketing platforms available, he said.

Crop diversification

N. Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, explained the various crop diversification options for plantations. Cultivation of black pepper, avocado, and passion fruit are some of the options, he said.

AL.RM. Nagappan, president of UPASI, pointed out that plantations are facing a challenging time because there is no correlation between production cost and the prices for the produce.

The structural infirmities have undervalued the capacity of the sector to be internationally competitive, he added.

Plantation products should be covered under the “Exclusion list” in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement so that the domestic industry is not affected, Mr. Nagappan said.

Shaker Nagarajan, chairman of Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu, said the Association has given its suggestions to the State Government to bring transformational changes to the plantation industry through the proposed new industrial policy. One of the existing departments should serve as the “anchorage department” and a single window agency to cater to the plantation sector.

The State Government should also consider a one time funding from the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund for establishment of more ATMs in key plantation areas, in collaboration with the bankers or the postal department, he said.