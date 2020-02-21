Tea Room opened to popularise specialty Nilgiris teas

UDHAGAMANDALAM

21 February 2020 01:00 IST

Steps being taken to increase tea consumption among people

To popularise specialty teas from the Nilgiris, the Tea Board has opened a ‘Tea Room/ Tea Boutique,’ near the Government Botanical Garden here on Thursday.

In a release, the Tea Board said that the Tea Room was being opened at the Resource Centre for Tribal Culture (RCTC) building to popularise Nilgiri teas among the public.

The Tea Room would exhibit high-quality specialty teas produced in the Nilgiris, where tourists and visitors could also taste the unique teas from the district.

The Tea Board also said that they were taking steps to increase tea consumption among the public, especially the youth. It was hoped that the Tea Room would help popularise tea consumption among the youth.

The Tea Board was also imparting training to young farmers in the art of tea tasting.

Quality of teas

They said that such initiatives would help provide livelihood for youngsters who were involved in tea cultivation and would also improve the quality of teas produced in the Nilgiris.

The Tea Room was inaugurated by the Executive Director of the Tea Board (Coonoor), M. Balaji.

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya and Project Director of the Special Area Development Programme K.M.Sarayu were present.