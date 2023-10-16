TEA presses for a slew of demands with Union Textiles Minister

October 16, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) has pressed for a slew of demands and presented memorandums to Union Minister for Textile Piyush Goyal during his visit to Tiruppur on Monday.

TEA requested for an announcement of production linked incentive (PLI) 2.0 by fixing the threshold limit for ₹15-crore investment considering the knitwear garments’ MSMEs in Tiruppur cluster. The TUF scheme had been one of the major factors for the growth of knitwear export sector to reach the current level. Foreign buyers were placing orders only with the units having state-of-the-art machinery. In view of this, the announcement of an alternate scheme in place of TUF scheme would a go long way in the growth of textile sector.

The TEA thanked the Union Minister for the efforts taken to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with UK and requested for early conclusion of FTA with the European Union, EEFTA, New Zealand and Gulf Co-operation Council.

The Association urged the Ministry to increase the benefit of interest equalisation scheme to five per cent for MSMEs and three per cent for non-MSME garment exporters. It also sought one year moratorium for repayment of the principal amount for credit taken as loan under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme during the COVID period and extension of the scheme till March 2024 for the benefit of MSMEs.