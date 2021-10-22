TEA plea to clear pending amount

Coimbatore

22 October 2021 00:22 IST

The Tiruppur Exporters Association has appealed to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to clear the pending RoSCTL amount for exporters.

President of the Association Raja Shanmugham said in a release that though it was said that the RoSCTL dues would be cleared every month, the pending amount remained. The garment exporting units in Tiruppur, 95 % of which were MSMEs, were struggling to cope with liquidity crisis and the units were yet to make bonus payments to workers for Deepavali.

The Board should take steps to clear the pending RoSCTL amount immediately so that exporting units could disburse bonus to workers and meet their financial commitments.

Postal week celebrated

The Department of Post celebrated National Postal Week in Coimbatore Postal division from October 11 to 16. A release said Savings Bank melas were conducted in the villages at Nachipalayam, Ganesapuram, Kurumbapalayam and Vellarugupalayam. As many as 50 Sukanya Samirithi Accounts were gifted by Surya Sweets, Peelamedu, to 50 poor girl children of AD Colony and Pathalamman Koil Street areas of Peelamedu. Further, 759 Accounts in various categories were opened. Melas on Postal Life Insurance/ Rural Postal Life Insurance schemes were held at 12 locations in the Division and 210 new policies were procured for sum assured value of ₹ 8.98 crore. Philately workshop and letter writing contests were held for students during the week. Awareness on various business products was also held. Aadhar camps were conducted at seven locations during the week.

Meeting held

State Bank of India organised a meeting here on Wednesday with representatives from the construction sector.

The bank has announced home loan offers for its customers. The meeting was held to facilitate a discussion between the customers and builders. SBI General Manager Neeraj Kumar Panda said the bank’s Home Loan scheme offers a variety of benefits and the meeting is aimed at creating a better understanding between customers and builders, according to a press release.

Office-bearers

P. Nallathambi has been elected president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association for 2021-2023. S. Loganathan will be the secretary and C. Rajasekaran, the treasurer of the Association, a press release said.