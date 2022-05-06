Tea plantations hit by inadequate supply of fertilizers

COIMBATORE Plantations in Tamil Nadu are unable to get adequate quantity of fertilizers and it is affecting the tea crop in the Nilgiris and Valparai, according to M.P. Cherian, president of United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI).

The months of April and May are critical for the plantation sector as the fertilizers, mainly Urea and Muriate of Potash (MOP), are applied during this period when there are summer showers.

“According to data available on government dash boards and with the officials, there is no shortage of fertilizer. But, the dealers from whom the plantations buy the fertilizers say the availability is low. So, it looks like a problem in the distribution channel,” said an official of the association.

Tamil Nadu is the largest tea producing region in south India, with almost 71 % share. The UPASI has been representing to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers for allocation of fertilizers and it is learnt that there is no issue on availability of these fertilizers.

It looks like the issue is mainly with distribution, especially in Tamil Nadu and for plantations. The plantations in the State faced a similar situation last year and it had a severe impact on crop production, Mr. Cherian said in a press release.

“There is no such issue of availability of fertilizer in the other two plantation growing States of Karnataka and Kerala.,” the press release added.

As per the recommendation of UPASI Scientific Department, urea requirement for an estate that yields over 3,000 kg/ha of tea is 650 kg/ha/annum. Nitrogen (as Urea) is applied along with Potassium (as Muriate of Potash) at a ratio of 1:1 or 4:3 in different age group of the tea fields according to the pruning height.

Lack of nitrogen, which is the key (major) nutrient for tea will lead to severe nutrient deficiency symptoms, susceptibility to pests and disease, deterioration in the quality of tea and enormous loss in productivity. Therefore, to sustain the yield of tea in south India, Urea and MOP should be made available to the tea growers in the growing regions of the Nilgiris and Valparai, it said.