Tea growers from Nilgiris seek support to set up micro speciality tea factories

The Nilgiris Nelikolu Micro and Small Tea Growers and Farmers’ Development Society has appealed to the Union Government to come out with schemes to encourage setting up of “Micro Speciality Tea Factories”.

In a memorandum to the Parliamentary Committee of the Commerce Department, the Union Commerce Minister and the Tea Board, the Society said that market for black tea is reducing world over.

The Micro factories are designed for production of speciality teas and these should be encouraged. The Small Tea Growers had submitted applications to the Tea Board seeking financial assistance for establishing the micro factories. However, the Board has scrapped its order on the micro tea factories and is now saying that the applications should be from the Bought Leaf Factories. Though the Union Government announced seven years ago 40 % subsidy for establishment of Micro Speciality Tea Factories, the scheme is yet to be implemented.

The Society also sought amendment to the price sharing formula between the Small Tea Growers and the Bought Leaf Factories. It should be changed from the existing 65 : 35 to 75 : 25, as in Kenya. The small tea growers should have equal representation in all the Government bodies and a co-ordination committee should be formed for tea as done for other trades. The District-level Gree Leaf Price Monitoring Committee should meet regularly and function effectively in all the tea growing districts. The Insurance Scheme proposal of the Tea Board should be implemented properly, the Society said.