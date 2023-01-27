Tea estate worker killed in gaur attack near Coonoor

January 27, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 40-year-old estate worker was killed during an accidental encounter with a gaur in a tea estate near Coonoor on Friday morning.

Forest department officials identified the deceased as L. Bir Shing Dhanwar, an employee at Glendale Estate in Hulical. The victim is believed to have been working when the animal got startled and gored him.

He sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to Coimbatore for treatment. The next of kin of the deceased was given interim compensation of ₹50,000