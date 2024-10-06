TEA calls for establishing IIT and extending metro rail from Coimbatore to Tiruppur

Textiles Secretary, Government of India, Rachna Shah, along with Joint Secretary Rajeev Saxena, met with officials of the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) on Saturday to discuss critical issues faced by the industry.

TEA presented a memorandum seeking support for various demands, including the introduction of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0, the establishment of an IIT in Tiruppur, the extension of the Interest Equalization Scheme (IES), and the extension of the Coimbatore Metro Rail to the city.

During the meeting, TEA highlighted its sustainable initiatives, including Zero Liquid Discharge, green energy generation, and efforts in education, healthcare, and recycling, through a video presentation. President of TEA, K. M. Subramanian noted a 13% growth in ready made garment exports for August and a 17.5% increase in knitwear exports for July 2024. He emphasised that, with the vision of Honorary Chairman, A. Sakthivel, Tiruppur aims to achieve a turnover of ₹1 lakh crore by 2030, supported by the current achievement of ₹35,000 crore in exports and ₹30,000 crore in domestic business.

The association requested the Textile Ministry’s support in branding Tiruppur as “Green Tiruppur” and sought assistance in setting up a Tiruppur Knitwear Pavilion for Bharat Tex 2025. Ms. Shah praised Tiruppur’s sustainability efforts and assured that the Ministry is aware of the industry’s challenges, including issues related to the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS). These concerns will be addressed in a special outreach program scheduled for October 25.

Additionally, the session discussed boosting man made fibres garment production in Tiruppur to enhance competitiveness in the global market.

