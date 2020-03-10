Tea Board serves show cause notices on biofertilizer units purchasing tea waste

The Tea Board has served show cause notices on more than 16 biofertilizer and instant tea units that were issued licence for purchase of tea waste.

According to officials, members of the public had raised complaints that the units were purchasing tea waste on the pretext of using them for producing biofertilizers and were instead supplying them to tea factories to be used as an adulterant. In order to check the veracity of the complaints, the Tea Board launched inspections at the biofertilizer and instant tea manufacturing companies recently.

According to the Government of India, tea waste is described as “tea sweepings, tea fluff, tea fibre or tea stalks or any article purporting to be tea which does not confirm to the specification for tea laid down under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act,1954 (37 of 1954), but does not include green tea or green tea stalks.”

Based on the information shared with the Tea Board, 16 biofertilizer and eight instant tea units situated in South India were inspected by four teams comprising Tea Board officials. Officials said that licences had been issued to 24 companies to purchase tea waste to produce biofertilizers or for manufacturing tea bags.

In a statement, M. Balaji, Executive Director of Tea Board, Coonoor, said that it was observed that the “units have not maintained the statutory records properly and failed to produce relevant details on sale of the end products. Further, the manufacturing activities at the said units are not carried out in accordance with the licensed conditions. Also, the biofertilizer units including some of the instant tea units have not filed returns properly as per the terms and conditions of the licence,” said Mr. Balaji. The Tea Board stated that the violations contravened rules of the Tea Marketing Control Order, 2003 and also the Tea Waste Control Order 1959. “Therefore, show cause notices were served on the units calling for an explanation. Appropriate action will be taken immediately on receipt of their reply under the aforesaid provisions of the control orders of Tea Board,” he said.