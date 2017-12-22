Tea Board seizes 2.5 lakh kg of adulterated tea

The Tea Board has seized 2.5 lakh kg of adulterated tea from eight factories across the Nilgiris.

C. Paulrasu, Executive Director of Tea Board, said that the tea factories, mostly bought-leaf tea factories in Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kundah, were inspected by the Tea Board, who lifted samples after it was suspected that the factories were adding a colouring agent to the tea produced there.

Samples taken

“We have taken 50 samples from the factories, seized 2.5 lakh kg of tea and are waiting for test results of the samples,” said Mr. Paulrasu, who added that the results from most of the samples had returned, and indicated the use of colouring agents, used to enrich the colour of the tea when being brewed.

The seizure was carried out recently, but the stocks were yet to be destroyed, officials said.

Mr. Paulrasu said that once the results of the samples sent to the labs were sent back to Tea Board, further action would be initiated against the factories. He said that show cause notices would be sent to the factories and would wait for the response.

“We will then initiate action against the factories, which could lead to orders being issued to close the factories, suspending the factories from producing tea, destruction of stock, fines, or direct the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to initiate legal action against the factories,” added Mr. Paulrasu.

Notices

Officials said that they expected to send show cause notices and receive the response of the tea factories within the next seven to ten days.

They also urged consumers to check whether the teas they were purchasing were adulterated.

An official from the Tea Board said that the use of colouring agents in teas can be identified quite easily by dissolving tea in water kept at room temperature and checking whether the added colour from the tea dissolves in the water.