Tea Board seeks details of labourers working in small tea estates of Nilgiris

Small tea growers asked to submit details by August 31, 2022

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
August 25, 2022 16:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Plantation labourers plucking tea leaves at an estate near Udhagamandalam. File | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tea Board of India has appealed to small tea growers in the Nilgiris to submit details of labourers working in their estates.

In a press release, it was stated that the executive director of Tea Board, Coonoor, M. Muthukumar, had appealed to the small tea growers to submit details of workers working at small tea estates in the Nilgiris. They have been asked to submit details of the number of workers working at the estate, their names, gender, age, wage, hometown, as well as their Aadhaar numbers to the nearest Tea Board office.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The small tea growers have been given time till August 31, 2022 to submit details to the Tea Board. In case the estate owners did not employ any workers to pluck tea leaves but were instead working the estates by themselves, they have been asked to submit the same clarifications at the Tea Board office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
tea

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app