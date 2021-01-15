Tea Board issues notices for deviations

Coimbatore

The Tea Board of India, Coonoor, has issued notice to 30 estate tea factories in the Nilgiris for various deviations.

The board said in a press release that the factories had been asked to respond to the notices within a stipulated time. Executive Director of the Board M. Balaji said in the release that officials from the zonal office at Coonoor inspected 43 estate tea factories in the Nilgiris in November and December last year.

Following this, the Board issued notices to 30 factories for deviations such as lack of quality leaf procurements, poor standards of hygiene, non-maintenance of statutory records, non-adherence to price sharing formula, tea purchase from other factories, and procurement of bought leaf beyond the permissible limits.

The board conducts regular inspection of factories to ensure compliance with quality and hygiene standards, the release said.