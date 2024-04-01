Tea Board India announces 19th Golden Leaf Awards

April 01, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

The United Planters Association of Southern India and the Tea Board India have announced the 19th edition of the Golden Leaf Awards : Southern Tea Competition (TGLIA).

Arun Kumar, convenor of the organising committee of the competition, said in a press release that the theme for the event this year is “TGLIA Teas for Markets”. As many as 124 entries were received from 38 factories from the Nilgiris, Wayanad, Anamalais, Travancore, High Ranges, other minor tea growing regions and from Bought Leaf Factories. The first level of screening was held on March 30 in Coonoor and a five member jury tasted the teas.

It is proposed to have a series of auctions for TGLIA type teas, and the first auction will be for the teas participating at the 19 th edition of the competition.

The final tasting session will be held in an upcountry market and the auction of the teas that have entered the contest will be held on April 22, the release said.

Elected

Meena Swaminathan, Chartered Accountant and Senior Partner of Astral Business Consulting LLP, was elected chairperson of the Coimbatore chapter of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) for 2024-2025.

At the annual meeting held recently, Rama Rajasekaran, chairperson for 2023-2024 handed over the projects and MoUs to the new chairperson. Aparna Sunku of Studio A, will be the senior vice chairperson, and Parnika Gupta, Executive Director of Sahuwala Grains will be the vice chairperson, according to a press release.

Awareness meeting held

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore and IG Deccan - Exotics, Hyderabad in association with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Bengaluru, organised a seminar recently on Avocado “The Way the Future”.

Chamber president B Sriramulu welcomed the expert speakers from Israel, IG Deccan and ICAR. The programme included an interactive session.

Session on Driving Enterprise Growth using AI

The CII Coimbatore in association with Coimbatore Management Association organised a session on Driving Enterprise Growth using Artificial Intelligence in Coimbatore recently.

Amitabha Saha Roy, Global Practice Head - Sales and Marketing, Consumer Goods Industry, Tata Consultancy Services, spoke on powering enterprise growth through Artificial Intelligence and highlighted the rapid pace of AI development and the imperative for businesses to assess their status and identify capability gaps.