Tea Board distributes subsidies

The Tea Board India in Coonoor has distributed subsidies amounting to ₹ 839.72 lakh to 161 beneficiaries.

In a press release, it was stated that the subsidies are from the plantation development scheme for big growers, amounting to ₹ 210.75 lakh for 13 growers, as well as the incentive for orthodox tea production and human resource development, amounting to ₹ 607.93 lakh and ₹21.04 lakh respectively, benefiting 148 individuals. This is the third tranche of subsidies distributed, with ₹671.51 lakh in subsidies already being distributed to 1,307 beneficiaries under various plan schemes between April and September of this year.

“During the current financial year, a total amount of ₹1511.23 lakh in subsidies have been distributed to 1,468 beneficiaries,” the press release said.

“The Tea Board India, Coonoor, has provided various subsidies to the tea growers to enhance the production, productivity and quality of made tea. It also encourages the production of orthodox teas to ensure remunerative process to growers for quality tea production and help them fetch a higher price in the market,” the press release said.

In addition, The Tea Board has distributed a total amount of ₹28.69 lakh to 293 beneficiaries under the Special Area Development Project for pruning machines and battery harvesters.