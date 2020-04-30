Tea Board distributes financial assistance to 2,877 beneficiaries

The Tea Board, Coonoor, is supporting small tea growers, estate labourers, factories and tea gardens who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing financial assistance to stakeholders in the tea industry.

In a press release, Tea Board, Coonoor, said that to support tea growers, labourers, factories and tea gardens, ₹ 791 lakh was disbursed to 2,718 beneficiaries. “In continuation of this effort, another tranche of financial assistance to 159 stakeholders to the tune of ₹ 489.40 lakh has been disbursed to people who are dependent on the tea industry,” the press release said.

The Tea Board said that the cumulative financial assistance of ₹ 1,280 lakh disbursed to 2,877 beneficiaries was given to small tea growers, who will use the assistance for replanting and rejuvenation pruning, to tea estates for replanting and for the purchase of pruning and harvesting machines, as well as for the education of the children of tea plantation workers.