Tea Board disburses subsidy

05 June 2021 22:29 IST

The Tea Board, Coonoor, has disbursed ₹1.09 crore to six tea estates/factories under Plantation Development Scheme (big grower) and incentive for orthodox tea production.

According to a press release, for the first tranche of subsidy disbursements under various schemes of the Board for the year 2021-22, ₹5.8 lakh was disbursed to pone tea garden for uprooting and replanting activity and ₹1.03 crore to five orthodox tea manufacturing units.

