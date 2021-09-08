Tea Board disburses assistance to beneficiaries

The Tea Board India, Coonoor, has disbursed a total of ₹6.71 crore to 1,307 beneficiaries under two tranches since April this year under various schemes.

A press release from the Board said it gave ₹5.33 crore to 1,120 beneficiaries recently under the second tranche. It distributed ₹1.37 crore between April and June this year to 187 beneficiaries in the first tranche.

Subsidies to tea growers

The Board gives subsidies to the tea growers to enhance the production, productivity, and quality of made tea. It encourages production of Orthodox teas to ensure remunerative prices to growers for quality tea production. Apart from these, it gives educational stipend and Nehru Award to the wards of the plantation workers, and financial assistance to persons with disabilities working in plantations for treatment of cancer, heart, and kidney problems. It gives financial assistance to the small tea growers’ Self-Help Groups to upgrade their common facility centre.

Under the second tranche, it disbursed ₹1.81 crore assistance under Plantation Development Scheme (big growers) to 13 beneficiaries, ₹1.39 crore to 630 beneficiaries under the Plantation Development Scheme (small growers), and ₹7.47 lakh to three beneficiaries under the Plantation Development Scheme (Idukki Special Package).

The Board also gave ₹1.2 crore as incentive for Orthodox tea production to nine beneficiaries, ₹85.78 lakh to 465 wards under Human Resource Development. During the current financial year, up to now, a total amount of ₹ 671.51 lakh has been disbursed to 1,307 beneficiaries.

The subsidy amount has been directly remitted to the respective beneficiary’s bank account, and SMS has also been sent to the concerned beneficiary, the press release said.