Tea Board disburses assistance to beneficiaries

COIMBATORE

24 December 2020 23:51 IST

The Tea Board of India has disbursed close to ₹14 crore to 1,112 beneficiaries under several schemes.

In a press release, Executive Director of the Board M. Balaji said the board gave subsidies to growers to improve production, productivity, and quality of made tea.

Similarly, educational stipend and awards were provided to children of the plantation workers. Financial assistance was extended to disabled persons working in plantations for treatment of various ailments.

During the first tranche, the Tea Board, Coonoor, disbursed ₹6.31 crore to 453 beneficiaries.

In the second tranche, disbursed on Wednesday, the Board gave ₹7.5 crore to 659 beneficiaries. The amount was remitted to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries directly. So far, during the current financial year, nearly ₹14 crore had been disbursed to 1,112 beneficiaries.