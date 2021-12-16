Tea Board cancels licences of 11 buyers

COIMBATORE

16 December 2021 23:57 IST

Tea Board India has ordered cancellation of 11 buyer units, according to a press release.

The Tea Board recently served showcause notice on 120 tea buyers across the southern region and sought an explanation for non-submission of the quarterly returns. As many as 44 of them did not respond and they were provided additional opportunity. After detailed enquiry, licences of 11 buyer units were ordered to be cancelled.

