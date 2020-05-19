Coimbatore

Taxis operated for essential services

As the lockdown regulations were being relaxed, taxi aggregators resumed their services in Coimbatore city, even though their vehicles are only allowed for essential services.

Red Taxi, a taxi aggregator in Coimbatore, said that only 20 % of its vehicles have been plying on the roads from Monday. The taxis accept rides for only essential services, a spokesperson for Red Taxi said. “We are asking our drivers to not accept bookings from customers who are not using the taxi for essential services.” All the drivers have been asked to stick a copy of the government order, according to the spokesperson.

A senior officer with Coimbatore City Police said that taxi services are allowed in the city for those essential purposes mentioned by the State government and that drivers using the vehicles for other purposes will be fined.

Bike taxi aggregator Rapido also resumed its services in Coimbatore corporation limits on Tuesday. The mobile application will allow bookings only after the customer checks a box consenting that the bike taxi services are used for only essential services. When contacted, a Rapido official confirmed the development, but declined to comment further as an official statement is awaited.

The government order issued by the State government on Sunday said, “Rental vehicles and Taxies must be used only for essential services like Agriculture, Business, Medical and Office purposes in these 25 districts (Intra district movement only) without TN e-pass. General public should avoid unnecessary movement from home (sic).”

