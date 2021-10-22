Taxi owners in Tiruppur demand payment of dues

District administration hired vehicles for election duty

A group of taxi owners and drivers from Avinashi staged a demonstration at the District Collectorate here on Thursday urging the administration to pay back the dues for hiring their vehicles for election duty during the State Assembly election earlier this year.

R. Soundhira Raju, a tourist taxi driver in Avinashi for around five years, claimed that 67 taxis were roped in by the district administration in February for election duties from Avinashi taluk alone.

The vehicles were handed over every day to the Avinashi taluk office when the Model Code of Conduct was in force from February 26 to April 6 and these were used by officials from the Flying Squad, Static Surveillance Teams and Video Surveillance Teams.

“For my vehicle, the due amount is ₹ 19,750,” Mr. Raju claimed, adding that the district administration owes around ₹ 13.43 lakh for the 67 vehicles from Avinashi taluk alone.

He added that nearly 10 drivers met District Collector S. Vineeth on Thursday to explain their financial situation particularly after the second COVID-19 wave and urged him to provide the pending amount at the earliest.

Sources in the Revenue Department said Tiruppur district administration hired around 350 tourist taxis for election duty and the pending amount was almost ₹ 1 crore.

This situation persisted in all districts and the State government was yet to sanction funds in this regard, which could then be used to pay back the taxi owners, the sources said.